Another candidate has joined the race for Tracy City Council.
Tracy City Clerk Adrianne Richardson confirmed on Monday that Ameni Alexander has filed his statement of intention to run for the council in the Nov. 8 election. It brings the field up to five candidates so far.
Alexander is currently the president of the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education. He was elected to the school board in 2018 was appointed president at the end of 2021. His term expires at the end of this year, and Alexander said he has chosen to not run for re-election to the school board, instead opting to make another run at Tracy City Council.
Alexander has served on the Tracy Planning Commission, the Tracy Transportation Advisory Commission and he presently serves on the Measure V Residents’ Oversight Commission. This will be his second run for Tracy City Council, having run for that office in 2020.
“I want to be someone that people will look at and say, he’s a leader that we don’t have to worry about, that has our backs,” Alexander said. “There are so many issues that need to be addressed that, with the right people on the council, we could really work for the betterment of our community, like transportation, jobs, police protection.”
He cited resolution of homelessness as a top priority, and sees the city as capable of providing shelter be it small homes or permanent low-cost housing. He also emphasized his support for the local economy.
“We really need to support small businesses with as much effort as we can,” he said. “We’re not really in a bad situation, but I would like to see more jobs brought to our city, that are both high- and low-tech.”
“I also believe the city is going in a good direction, and I’m the kind of person who says if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it.”
Council candidates who have filed notices of intention so far include incumbent Councilman Dan Arriola and challengers Williams Muetzenberg, Alice English and Dan Evans. There will be an open seat as two-term council member, Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, is ineligible to run for council again. Mayor Nancy Young has also filed a notice of intention to run for re-election.
