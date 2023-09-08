The elementary school planned for the center of the Ellis development has been put on hold for at least another year while the developer of the project and the city of Tracy try to overcome an impasse over a storm drain project that would clear the land needed for the school.
The matter reached a boiling point on Tuesday when residents of the Ellis development gathered in front of Tracy City Hall to demand that the Tracy City Council require The Surland Companies, developer of Ellis, to fulfill its obligation to build the school. The demonstration moved into Council Chambers during the regular city council meeting. Though the matter wasn’t on the council’s agenda for discussion, the council heard from the Ellis residents for about an hour as they insisted on accountability from the city and the developer.
“Basically our community was totally upset,” said Ellis resident Rosario Arulappan, who organized the rally. “This community, because we have almost 900 families right now, moved in, and it was a long-term promise, the developer said ‘We will construct this school,’ but the school is not there. Now it’s been 6, 7 years and they’re playing games like, it will be coming next year, 2027, 2028.”
Arulappan organized the protest in response to an email message last week from Sam Serpa, Vice President of The Surland Companies, to Ellis residents. In that letter Serpa explains that the delay with the school is the result of an administrative matter with Tracy City Attorney Bijal Patel, who must approve certain plans before school construction can begin.
Arulappan noted that Serpa’s letter also calls for residents to urge council members to approve The Avenues, a development on the north side of Ellis, which would include the storm drain infrastructure in question. Arulappan said that Surland appears to be making The Avenues the top priority over the school.
“We want the Ellis school. It is a top priority for us,” Arulappan said. “A lot of people are coming in, please stop The Avenues project and get the school as a priority. We get the school, then we go for The Avenues.”
Franklyn Cole Elementary School, which will be at the center of the Ellis development along Ellis Town Drive, has been in the works since 2017, when the Jefferson School District began doing environmental assessments on the parcel, just a couple years after the first homes in the development started going up.
The parcel where the school will sit is a temporary storm drain basin, which the 2012 master plan for the Ellis development anticipated would be replaced by a permanent storm drain basin just north of the development.
In April 2022 the city council approved a tentative subdivision map for The Avenues, another 480 homes on the north side of Ellis, in addition to the 966 homes originally planned for Ellis. Along with The Avenues, Ellis plans to build the new storm drain basin on the north side of Valpico Road.
In his letter, Serpa states that inaction on the part of Tracy City Attorney Bijal Patel is the reason for the delay, noting that she “has failed to approve a simple administrative matter for a storm drain connection to the school site and the neighborhood.”
Serpa confirmed on Wednesday that Surland blames the city attorney for the project being stalled.
“The delay quite frankly is everything with the city attorney. We’ve been complaining to council members and other staff since late last year. It’s been a real problem,” he said.
“We initially filed the application for these improvements in January of last year. Typically that’s a process that the city puts on its formal reports to the state that it takes about 3 or 4 months. Usually it takes about 6 months, and that’s what the standard has been in Tracy for a while. We’re still here today without it being approved.”
He added that the developer has permits to begin grading at the new storm drain basin site and has started with some of the work, but will be unable to complete the work until the city gives its final approval.
“We’ve been waiting for those improvement agreements to come through since March. The plans have been approved by engineering and it’s been sitting in administrative limbo where the city attorney just has a couple boxes to check, and beyond that there’s nothing else to do. It’s been 6 months now on her desk.”
“You’ll hear it from other business folks in the community that they’re having problems as well. I think we’re just experiencing a severe leadership crisis in Tracy that’s going to begin to cause some significant damage, if it hasn’t already.”
Patel has been on leave since the start of August, and while she returned to the office this week she was unavailable for comment.
Jefferson School District Superintendent James Bridges also notified Ellis residents of the delay, and a memo dated Aug. 24 on the district website details the matters contributing to the delay, with a revised timeline. His memo makes no mention of the Tracy City Attorney.
Back in October Bridges expected the school would be open by August 2026. Now the earliest it could open is August 2027.
He noted that builders within the Ellis development had planned to complete the new basin by the end of 2022, and fill in the temporary basin and connect the storm drain lines to the new basin by the end of June. The earliest those steps could be completed now would be April 2024.
Environmental reports that need to be filed with the state are also delayed, which in turn will delay delivery of final plans to the Division of State Architects until at least January 2025. That would clear the way for the district to advertise for construction bids, which could happen by March 2025 if all of the previous issues are cleared according to the new schedule. Construction would take a little more than 2 years to complete.
Until then all of the children in Ellis will continue to go to Jefferson or Monticello schools. Children in Tracy Hills also go to those schools, but will get their own school, Corral Hollow School, when it opens in August 2024.
Though the matter wasn’t scheduled for City Council discussion council members weighed in on the matter, with councilmen Dan Evans and Mateo Bedolla addressing the crowd during the protest in front of City Hall.
“I just want to tell you, the one thing that makes things happen around here is you guys showing up. You’ve got the power. There is more power in your voices,” Evans said.
“That’s the way to get things done and it shouldn’t be that way. We should stand up for you guys and give you what you want but right now that doesn’t seem to be the process in Tracy with developer interests and developer money.”
Bedolla added, “The reason I’m so passionate about this is now we have a majority on the council that is willing to take a stand with the community, engage the community and actually do something to move this thing forward. This is where we take control.”
Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilman Dan Arriola also addressed the crowd following the public comment portion of the council meeting. Mayor Nancy Young left the meeting before the public comment because of a personal matter.
“As a parent and former educator I find it extremely frustrating to hear about the situation that you are in and I do empathize with you, and as a member of this legislative body I feel compelled that we do something. I don’t know what that is,” Davis said.
“We get scapegoated a lot and blamed a lot for things that aren’t our fault, and we also get scapegoated a lot and blamed a lot for trying to hold developers and anyone we partner with accountable.”
“That’s why making sure we have a good attorney and good staff following up on compliance and making sure we’re dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s.”
Arriola said he also favors making schools a priority.
“I genuinely believe that every single person on this city council wants to fight for education, wants to fight for young people.”
