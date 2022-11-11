The multi-use room at Freiler School on Lowell Avenue was full of activity Saturday morning as Tracy Unified School District offered dozens of jobs and folks lined up to submit their applications.
“We had people lining up before 8 o’clock and it was all around the front of the building to come in,” said Tammy Jalique, TUSD’s associate superintendent for human resources. She said it’s the fourth job fair the district has had this year.
“At the first job fair that we held in March we offered about 75 positions,” she said.
Saturday’s event was mostly for classified positions – including jobs in maintenance, operations, transportation and food service -- though applicants interested in certificated teaching jobs could also apply.
“Back in the day we had the teacher recruitment events on the weekends. We’ve expanded and we’ve now opened it to classified. We found that it’s been really helpful for our classified positions,” she said.
Typically the district will make 50 to 75 job offers out of a job fair. Jalique said they’re usually held at the district office in the Board of Education meeting room, but that room proved too small for the crowd that came for the events, so this time they chose the much larger multi-use room at Freiler School. On Saturday the district made 59 job offers for classified positions and one for a special education teaching position.
“We’ve also offered a lot of our para education positions, people that are our aids and assistants in the classroom. Special ed has been hiring for their bus aids and special education para educators as well,” she said.
Classified jobs start at $15.22 per-hour and, depending on the specialty and the employee’s experience, could go up to $46.77 per-hour. Many of those jobs are part-time, working 3 to 4 hours per-day.
While there is a need for teachers, Jalique said this isn’t the optimum time to offer those jobs as it’s in the middle of the school year.
“This is kind of an awkward time to interview for teachers. They’re in contract with another district or they haven’t yet completed their programs,” she said.
“We have had a couple of people come through who are interested in teaching. If they’re not ready for a position yet we have our credentials people here who can help them identify the next steps they need to become a teacher, and we’ll also take them on as substitutes if they’re not quite ready for a teaching position yet.”
Tracy Unified School District employs the full-time equivalent of about 730 certificated teachers, about 625 classified employees and nearly 160 people in management.
Jalique said the district needs to fill 16 teaching positions in order to be fully staffed. Most of those would be for special education.
“Special education is a tough field to fill to begin with. Then you take all of the changes that were brought about by COVID, the changes in licensing for teachers that have taken place. It’s a tough field to attract people into.
“More teachers, particularly in the first and second years of COVID, that were closer to retirement, I think that encouraged some of them to take an earlier retirement than they may have otherwise,” she added. “It is a tougher field to get into. There are more requirements, testing requirements, credentialing requirements that have to be met. It’s hard for people to meet those when they’re trying to balance a job and credentialing.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.