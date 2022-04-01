The place where Arianna Koster spent so much time teaching young people about raising livestock new bears her name, assuring that students in New Jerusalem and Delta Charter agricultural programs will remember her for the influence she had in her community.
On Saturday the Koster family was joined by the New Jerusalem community to formally dedicate the Arianna M. Koster School Farm at the east end of the New Jerusalem campus along Durham Ferry Road. The New Jerusalem School District passed the resolution a few weeks after Arianna Koster died in a tractor accident on Oct. 2, 2018, at the age of 23.
The 3/4-acre farm already had a henhouse, livestock enclosure, a row of garden beds and an orchard growing peaches, plums, pluots and nectarines. Recently added was a covered arena similar to the venues where 4H and FFA members show their animals during county fair judging.
Her father, Bill Koster, recalled how Arianna started out raising pygmy goats, learned how to care for horses and then started raising sheep with New Jerusalem 4H.
“Showmanship was her key thing during the fair,” Bill Koster said, noting that she won the Master Showmanship award twice.
After graduating from Tracy High in 2013 Arianna attended Modesto Junior College and Fresno State University, always focused on livestock judging. She also continued to develop her lifelong love for photography. She always came back to her love for animals, and for passing along her knowledge to younger folks.
“She brought it back to the 4H here and was teaching kids the proper way to do it,” Bill Koster said. “She would always tell the kids, ‘No matter what happens, go up and shake the judge’s hand and be a good sport, win or lose.’”
Among the young people she coached was Kendyl Thomsen, who was 9 years old and in her first year of 4H and New Jerusalem when she first met Arianna Koster. Arianna was the one who taught her how to control a rambunctious animal, which for a novice turns out to be much harder than it looks.
“He dragged me until Arianna caught him, flipped him on his back and sat on him until I calmed down,” Kendyl said, adding that they continued to show goats together for two more years.
“We had a running joke about how many buckles we had. She would never tell me how many. She said she would tell me how many she had once I had as many as she had or passed her up. I now know it was nine,” she said.
Tracy Thomsen also spoke of Arianna working with her daughters Kendyl and Taylor, and was continually impressed with her knowledge of how to handle and care for animals.
“She was great with all of the kids. Arianna could talk and relate to all age groups,” Thomsen said. “She was an angel and she was amazing. She was confident and she lived life to the fullest. That girl was always on the go.”
“I remember one time Kendyl’s goat needed a shot and she came over all decked out ready to go to a party, I think with one of the boys, and got right in his pen, flipped over that goat and gave it a shot. She was not scared to get dirty.”
“She took it very seriously when she did spend time with the children,” Thomsen continued. “She wanted to help them obtain as much knowledge as they could about their livestock projects. The kids I don’t think comprehended exactly what they were getting from her but I did. Her knowledge of what an animal should truly look like at such a young age to what it should be by the fair, with the feeding regimen and the work that it takes to put into, were rare qualities.”
