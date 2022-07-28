Teachers and staff from Bella Vista Christian Academy were on the hunt in downtown Tracy for items varying from someone wearing a tie to a roll of wrapping tape to a hippopotamus. It was part of their team-building scavenger hunt as they get ready for the start of school on Monday.
Teams scoured downtown businesses as they looked for the 61 items on the scavenger hunt list, photographing them as they were found.
The teams had a couple of hours to complete their tasks as they finish their training for the start of the upcoming school year.
