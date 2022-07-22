A Tracy resident is hoping to help kids on their way back to school with a backpacks filled with school supplies.
Maria Gillotte is searching for donations of backpacks and school supplies that will be donated to kindergarten through sixth grade students at McKinley Elementary, North School and South/West Park School.
Needed supplies in addition to backpacks include lunch boxes, pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, rulers, scissors, pencil boxes or bags, glue sticks, crayons, paper and notebooks. During a previous drive Gillottee collected enough supplies for 70 backpacks. She said she has always wanted to help students in need.
“I always felt that being involved with the community and giving back to the less fortunate is a passion of mine. Growing up we didn’t come from much and now I am fortunate to be able to give back when possible,” Gillotte said in an email to the Tracy Press, “especially in these days where people are out of work and can’t find the means to support their children and children need all the supplies they need to succeed in school.”
Donations can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, 223 E. 10th Street.
After the collection Gillotte will deliver the backpacks to the schools.
“It’s a heartwarming feeling when I drop off the backpacks and supplies to the schools that aren’t even expecting what I have done for them. The surprise and smiles on everyone’s face just makes me feel good.”
