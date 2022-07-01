Editor,
A small group of thoughtful community members has been crossing verbal swords with a group I call “Tracy’s Right-Wing Tag Team.” The TRWTT group regularly makes the same simplistic points, the same missteps in terms of good manners, and relies on the same unreliable sources.
Social scientists love to measure things. I have decided to create a score sheet for measuring the mistakes in the TRWTT letters. I call it, Mick’s Superficiality Index. Snip and save it. You can rate their inevitable responses yourself.
You should assign one point for each time you identify the following:
• Single factor analysis – Everything that happens has a single cause.
• Forget causes, it’s all about blame, like Josef Stalin who determined who’s to blame, and then eliminated them.
• It’s personal. Everything is somebody’s fault.
• Blame is exclusive. It can only be Democrats.
• Assertions need not be supported with evidence or examples.
• Accusations about what other people have said need not be accompanied with a quote.
• If other writers don’t take a silly position, you can make one up and assign it to them.
• Shoddy sources. Rely on right wing sources that thrive on half-truths, exaggerations and worse.
• Make ad hominem arguments. Attack a writer, rather than what was written, or the speaker, instead of what was spoken.
• Misquoting or quoting out of context.
If you still have the June 24 Tracy Press, check out the letters of Joe Walker and Elizabeth Best. Give one point for each of the above flaws you encounter. Add them up and that will give you their MSI (Mick’s Superficiality Index) Score.
Be careful, however. Members of Tracy’s Right-Wing Tag Team may not appreciate your efforts to grade their homework. They may even attempt to punish you.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
