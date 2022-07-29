Tracy Little League’s Gold Team ended their summer season with a sixth-place finish in the Northern California State Tournament earlier this month.
The tournament took place in Selma on the weekend of July 9, with Tracy winning one of their three games. Woodland came out as the overall victors, ahead of Palo Alto and North Natomas.
The Gold Team got the tournament off to an excellent start, defeating Clearlake 15-4 and making a statement to the rest of the competition.
James Isler and Noble Del Rio led the way on offense with good at-bat performances. Isler went 2-2 at the plate with a triple and a double. Del Rio went 2-3 with one double. Sidon Lanning and Alejandro Picazo shared the load on the mound.
The duo controlled the game and allowed Clearlake little joy for their offense. They never got into any rhythm. Lanning kicked things off with four strikeouts and three runs allowed over 3⅓ innings. Picazo closed things out with five strikeouts and one run allowed in 1⅔ innings.
Up next, Tracy faced the eventual third placed finishers, Sacramento’s North Natomas. The Gold Team suffered a painful 23-2 defeat and wanted nothing more than to be able to move on and try to bounce back in the next one.
The jump up in levels from regionals to state is quite significant and getting even one win on the board is quite the feat and a great learning experience for the young players and coaches. Tracy got to test themselves against the best of the tournament. They lost to the competition runners up, Palo Alto, 30-4 in their final game.
With not much success out of the bullpen, Tracy had a couple of bright sparks on offense. Ryan Crotts made one of the highlight plays of the game, despite the defeat, with a monster two-RBI home run. That was Crotts’ lone hit of the game, he went 1-1. Wesley Vanderwoude went 1-2 at-bat with a strong double.
The Gold Team ended their season with a 31-21-1 overall record.
