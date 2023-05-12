Second grade teachers Tina Brown and Jennifer Delucchi work at Louis Bohn Elementary and Art Freiler School, respectively. Previously, they were former job share partners for many years before Brown returned to the classroom full time during the 2021-2022 school year. At that time, Delucchi moved from Bohn to Freiler.
This school year, they wanted to give their second-grade writers a larger audience and purpose for writing. As a result, the teachers came up with the idea to have their classes begin corresponding back and forth to one another, beginning last fall, using a handwritten, friendly letter format. They exchanged letters several times between October and April. Both classes looked forward to hearing back from their pen pals across town, so their teachers planned for them to meet in person.
On April 26, Brown’s class traveled by bus to Art Freiler School to meet their pen pals face to face. This was the first time some of Brown’s students had ever traveled by bus for a field trip, due to COVID restrictions during their kindergarten and first grade years.
As Brown’s students exited the bus, the Bohn Sharks were met with smiles and excitement by their Freiler Stars pen pals. Together, students from both classes made picture frames to remember their special day, played games together, listened to a guest author in the library and enjoyed a picnic lunch.
As Brown’s class boarded the bus once more, smiles and waves could be seen from both classes as the Sharks headed back to their campus filled with memories not soon to be forgotten.
• Contributed by Tina Brown. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.