A 32-year-old Tracy man was critically injured in an assault at El Pescadero Park this morning, the second assault at the park in the past 3 weeks.
A new release from the Tracy Police Department said the man was attacked by an unknown suspect at about 2:20 a.m. at the park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Police said the man received life-threating injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Police said the two assaults do not appear to be related and investigators are looking for anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information.
Tracy Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $300 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect and can be contacted at (209) 831-4847 or at www.tracycrimestoppers.com.
On June 3 a 43-year-old man was assaulted shortly after midnight at El Pescadero Park and received life-threatening injuries. No suspects were named, and police have made no arrests in that incident.
This morning’s assault is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detective Ray Reynoso at (209) 831-6640 or Raymundo.Reynoso@tracypd.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.