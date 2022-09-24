A self-portrait by Casey Goodall was the winner of the Tracy Camera Club’s Photo of the Month Contest for September.
Goodall entered the photo in the “People and Portrait “ category of the contest.
He used a Canon 7D MKII camera with a Canon EF-S 17-55 mm lens.
Goodall described the process of shooting his own picture saying, “I used a strip box to light the right side of my face and to allow the little Rembrandt triangle to spill over onto the left side of my nose. I triggered the camera with a wireless remote. The expression on my face resulted from me trying to look straight ahead while simultaneously trying to look out the inside corner of my left eye to barely see the strip box on the opposite side of my body.”
The lens was set at 28mm and the exposure was 1/250 sec at f.8 at with an iso setting of 100 with spot metering mode selected.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
