Editor,
I cried on May 14 when a young man with an assault weapon and decked out with body armor killed 10 people while they were doing their weekly shopping.
I cried for innocent people in the store doing what my mother would have been doing on any given day.
I cried on May 24 when a young man opened fire in a 4th grade classroom killing 18 children and two adults.
I cried for the innocence of those children as they were brutally murdered, thinking of the pain their families are suffering, a pain no parent or guardian should ever have to feel.
I cried hearing of these senseless, cruel, and avoidable tragedies.
I cried for the grotesque fascination that many in our country have for their “right to bear arms” but refuse to support common sense laws to keep us safe.
I cried because once again many politicians will offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ and then hold up their automatic weapons in their Christmas Cards.
I cried because so many voters will vote based on the letter by a candidate’s name simply because they don’t want ‘the other side’ to win, even if the other candidate will work to help keep them safe.
I cried because this shouldn’t be political.
I cried, because sadly it is.
I cried.
But my tears make no difference.
Robin Cole, Tracy
