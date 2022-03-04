Editor,
I’ll respond to a hit piece against one of Tracy’s most generous community servants, Alice English.
Denise Snider (Your Voice, page 7, Feb. 18 edition) stated she was confused as to what Alice English is fighting for. Snider stated that perhaps our residents were concerned about an “Outer Space Alien Invasion, Zombie Apocalypse,” etc.
Snider certainly is confused, as she lacked facts and any sense of what Tracy residents’ actual concerns are. In order to assist in clearing this up, I’ll provide some facts about Alice, a woman that I have served alongside and know very well.
In 2019 Alice received the Fire Chief Award for Appreciation for her diligent efforts to preserve quality EMS services for our community, and South County Fire Authority. Alice served as a community leader to support our Fire Dept and Mayor Rickman to SAVE LIVES on 911 emergency calls.
Alice led residents and twice filled our City Hall to stop the re-zoning of our commercial space. These efforts were successful.
In 2020 I worked alongside Alice and others to stop Measure Y. It was amazing to see Alice rally the community behind us to stop thousands of housing units in our historic downtown, and further degredation of our infrastructure. This was a success against special interests in Tracy.
Alice worked with her group, Tracy Community Advocates (TCA) to inform residents about the Westside Project (Tracy Gateway) to preserve Tracy’s main entrance, keep mixed commercial, a planned hospital and future amenities, not re-zone for more industrial.
Alice and TCA have worked with various organizations against human trafficking. Alice foregoes a full-time paycheck to serve our community in more ways than this letter will allow me to list.
Clearly Snider is misinformed. But, to call TCA “an incredibly ego-centric and self-serving group,” without providing supportive information, is simply absurd.
Dan Evans, Tracy
