Nonprofits, service organizations, churches, schools, the city of Tracy with police and fire were joined by county sharing resources and showcasing their services with the community at the Third Annual Tracy Connects on Saturday at Lincoln Park.
This year’s event focusing on behavioral and mental health awareness featured more than 50 booths for visitors to learn about programs and services.
The day long event allowed community members and nonprofits to network with one another to promote their services and resources that are free or minimal cost.
The event was sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Tracy and the Tracy unified School District.
