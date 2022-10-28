Tracy voters have seven candidates to chose from for Tracy City Council. Incumbent Dan Arriola, first elected in 2018, is running for re-election, and at least one of the challengers will take a seat on the council as well as Mayor Pro-Tem Veronica Vargas is ineligible to run because of term limits and is running for state Assembly.
Candidate Statements
Ameni Alexander
Age 71
34 years in Tracy
School board President
I would like to tell you a little about myself, and why I am running and why I am different from the other candidates running for City Council.
I have watched the growth and development of this city. I have raised my family here and been a foster parent. During that time, I have served on several boards and commissions, such as the the Tracy Planning Commission, and the Tracy Transportation Commission. Presently I am serving as the chairperson of the Measure V Oversight Committee, and President of the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education.
Some of the many activities that I have been a part of include using my influence while serving on the planning commission to get the Walmart Corporation to hire more seniors, women and minorities.
While serving on the Transportation Commission, I inspected new buses that the City of Tracy purchased from a new bus company to ensure that the buses all had the safety equipment and wheelchair accessibility for our residents.
While serving on the school board, I have fought for safety measures and more access to school resources throughout the school district. I also fought to cancel overdue library late fees because of the COVID-19 school closure, more funding for our library and up-to-date books.
I also voiced my disapproval of school expenditures for staff to continue to travel to Las Vegas for conferences.
I fought for pay raises for teachers, staff, and administrators throughout the district and fought to bring back the college-bound program, and supported the hiring of the new school superintendent.
The difference between myself and the other candidates is that I have experience and I will fight for you and your community. We need solutions to rising crime, homelessness, traffic congestion and we need a policy of hiring Tracy First.
I want to keep Tracy in a family-oriented community. I am a person who can collaborate with people from all occupations, religion and races and I am a leader who will fight for Tracy. I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Dan Arriola
Age 32
29 years in Tracy
Deputy District Attorney
My name is Dan Arriola, and I am proud to serve our community as a Tracy City Councilman, as a Deputy District Attorney for San Joaquin County, and to have previously served as a Tracy School Board Trustee.
I’m running for re-election to City Council because our community deserves a proven leader who takes a stand and gets things done. I am proud to have grown up in Tracy. After graduating from West High School in 2007, I earned degrees from UCLA and USC Law, then became an attorney and returned home to Tracy because I knew that I wanted to serve this specific community.
On City Council, I stand by my record which includes: balancing the city budget for the first time in a decade; securing funding for new local amenities (the nature park, aquatics center, legacy fields, and multi-generation center), securing funding for new technology and increased staff to repair roads and sidewalks; finalizing the 20-plus-year Tracy Fire Department transition plan improving emergency response times; and leading the fight to reduce taxes on 80% of Tracy businesses.
As a Councilman, I have also championed various policy initiatives including: establishing the Homelessness Strategic Plan and constructing the Tracy Emergency Homeless Shelter; officially recognizing LGBTQ Pride Month and raising the Pride Flag for the first-time ever; recognizing and raising flags for Juneteenth and honoring Military Branch birthdays; balancing the city budget for the first time in a decade; legalizing commercial cannabis; approving the first affordable housing development in over 20 years; passing a code of ethics for local elected officials; joining EBCE to procure city-wide green renewable energy; and introducing the “Tracy Equity & Empowerment Initiative” to address social equity in the City of Tracy.
My top priorities for re-election are enhancing public safety, infrastructure, and a strong local economy. For public safety, I am committed to improving emergency response times, building a second police station in Tracy, and ensuring that Tracy Police and Firefighters have the resources necessary to keep our community safe. For infrastructure, I am committed to supporting ValleyLink light rail to reduce traffic, continuing to invest in new technology and increased staff to repair our roads and sidewalks, and investing in green renewable energy projects. For a strong local economy, I am committed to maintaining a balanced budget, creating jobs in specific innovative industries, and fighting to keep local jobs in Tracy.
I am also proud to have co-authored Measure B—the equity business tax—which will reduce taxes on 80% of businesses in Tracy and finally force large corporations to pay their fair share towards our local infrastructure.
On City Council, I have fought to take action—on public safety, infrastructure, local jobs, and more. I am committed to making the City of Tracy the best community possible, and together we will continue to get work done!
Alice English
70
19 years in Tracy
Retired
Our current City Council has failed Tracy at all levels. They have failed to find a solution on the waste rate hikes; failed to put policy in place for the unhoused and taxpayers; failed to put policy and zoning requirements for cannabis businesses; industrial growth; remedy traffic congestion; the list goes on. These are just a few reasons I am running for City Council.
Tracy needs strong common-sense leadership that puts residents and families first. My highest priority is to ensure smart growth and public safety. I will hold special interests accountable for their fair share of our failing infrastructure. I will fight for more funding to improve our streets, sidewalks, and public spaces. We need to work together to create new policies and solutions to restore safety back to our parks and public spaces.
I will work hard to bring much-needed family-oriented amenities such as bike trails, nature parks, aquatic center, skate park, and continue the revitalization of downtown and support local and new businesses. We need to attract businesses that will serve our community. Which will allow residents and visitors to spend money here, this will generate more money for improvements and continue to attract more business in Tracy.
As a Tracy community advocate I was able to improve the quality of life for Tracy residents. From stopping a zoning modification in Edgewood to help changing a law that ensures our Fire Department responds to all of our 911 calls.
I have a proven record and commitment to the community of Tracy no matter your age, gender, ethnicity, or political party preference.
I served on the Tracy Transportation Commission for 4 years and on the San Joaquin County redistricting commission. I have also sat on many non-profit boards to help raise money to fight against human trafficking, child abuse, support scholarships for our youth, animal rescue, southside community, nature park and much more.
Many of my opponents have received thousands of dollars to their campaigns, many of which are from developers and outside interests, I am PROUD that I have run a grass root campaign where my donations have come from you, the residents of Tracy! Voters can be assured that my vote on council would be for the best interest of Tracy. You can trust me to do what is right for our community with no personal or political agendas.
Thank you, residents of Tracy and community leaders I am honored and blessed to have your support. Tracy residents need new leadership that represents and believes in the power of the people. I am ready to stand up and fight for the residents of Tracy. With your vote we can make a positive change and unite our community!
Dan Evans
Age 52
26 years in Tracy
Project manager
I’m running for city council to help bring much needed change to our city. When my wife Tiffany and I moved to Tracy in 1996, this was a city of promise and hope.
Twenty-six years and two children later we see a city in decline. With a 21% rise in violent crime, I feel strongly that it’s time to make public safety our top priority. I will increase the budget for our police department; 105 officers is not enough to support law and order for a population of 100,000.
Our current leadership has been ineffective at addressing homelessness. Tracy has funding for a shelter that was to be opened in 2021. Our leaders pushed this project back several times, now scheduled to open in September of 2023.
As a 27-year career project manager, my background provides me with the unique skills to get this project back on track, and that is what I intend to do. For 27 years I have built successful teams, and managed projects from inception through to timely completion and delivery. I have strong problem-solving skills that will serve me well in repairing what is currently hindering progress in our city. I hold a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management and a Project Management Professional Certification.
It's time to fix Tracy’s outdated road infrastructure. Our current elected officials approved only $2 million for fiscal year 2021/22 to address our failing roadways. With a capital budget of $352 million I find this to be far too little. With my background in managing large project budgets, I will trim fat and find ways to finally fund safe and drivable roads for our community.
Tracy is known for having one of the worst commutes in the United States. Several years ago, Forbes noted Tracy as the best location to build a business center to provide our residents with career jobs. It’s now time to slow industrial growth and focus on a career center in Tracy. Our residents deserve to work and live in the same city, in a home they own.
I feel strongly that if we’re going to have a stronger community and be able to hold elected officials accountable we need to have folks here at home working.
One of the things I hear most often from our residents, is that there is not enough for our families to do in Tracy. We are also in dire need of better shopping options. I intend to take a proactive approach to bring desired businesses to Tracy, and helping them be successful. As a small business owner myself, I understand the unique challenges business owners face.
I’m already fighting for our community. I have been actively engaged in every city council meeting for 3 years. I meet with our residents to find out what’s important to you and then I take that to our elected officials. My campaign slogan is “Real Change” because I’m fed up with politicians making promises they don’t keep. I give time to various non-profit organizations in Tracy, and I currently serve on the Measure V Residents Oversight Commission, ensuring that your tax dollars are spent responsibly.
Wes Huffman
Age 75
51 years in Tracy
Retired teacher
www.facebook.com/wes.huffman.328
Wes Huffman was first elected to the Tracy City Council in 2000 and served one 4-year term. In his present run for elected office he brings a similar approach as before, but with lessons learned from that term.
He still looks at elected office as community service rather than a political stepping stone.
“As a candidate I don’t want to anybody to give me any money because I don’t want to owe anybody a favor when I get there. I just want to see if I can do a good job that any good citizen could do,” he said.
He said the citizen’s job, in turn, is to hold the council accountable to its promises.
“There’s so much media that you’re consumed with that it’s hard to find a place where, ‘Here’s the facts that I needed to hear so I could get my opinion based on those facts,’” he said. To that end, he would like to see the city streamline its process of keeping citizens informed.
Huffman provides a long list of community organizations and public boards that he has served on, including 35 years with the Tracy Historical Museum/West Side Pioneers Association, 25 years with the Tracy Breakfast Lions, 20 years with the American Legion and 40 years with the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Huffman said that in 20 years as a teacher his classrooms always provided lessons on teamwork and leadership.
“The thing that I did in the classroom, is you had to model what you expected everyone else to do,” he said, adding that he urged students to resist that common idea that one should direct their comments and ideas toward the most important person in the room. “If you think you’re more valuable than anyone else you cannot treat them well at all.”
Huffman said that the issues before the council will always remain constant, and he expects big issues today will continue to be council priorities for at least the next 2 years.
“Probably the most useful thing I could do, is to create a community in our city – I was here when there was a one high school town, and there was a community just because everybody had some shared experiences, that we all shared for the same football team because there was only one, and it was more of a Mayberry type atmosphere. As it has gotten bigger I’m looking for something that everybody could experience, or thought was valuable, and try to build a sense of community for each person that lives here.”
William Muetzenberg
Age 26
18 years in Tracy
Program manager at Public Health Advocates
William Muetzenberg is making his second run for Tracy City Council, and believes that now is the time for people of his generation to take responsibility for building a sustainable community that provides business and job opportunities for its residents.
He sees leadership as the ability to listen first and then communicate, something he has experience with through organizing community events, in order to build consensus and trust.
“I love to work with community members to see how we can bring more engagement and bring more folks into the fold beforehand, before waiting until things get controversial,” he said.
Areas where the city needs improvement include the timing of public amenity projects.
“One policy fix I’d love to see is holding contractors to account and making sure that they complete projects in a timely fashion, and making sure that we’re holding them to critical deadlines to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the community as well.”
Another role for city leaders, he says, is the ability to partner with government all levels to solve problems like affordable housing. He would work toward a more diverse mix of housing in town, including accessory dwelling units, duplexes, apartments and small single-family homes.
“There should be a wide variety of opportunities for folks to be able to call Tracy their home. That will help with developing a stronger sense of community, with more people feeling like they are not being pushed out, that there are resources here for them to be able to live.”
“When our family moved here brand new homes were in the $400,000 to $500,000 range. Now homes are in the $900,000 to $1 million range, but many wages have stayed the same,” he added. “One opportunity that we can look at in Tracy is how we can allow for diversification of housing.”
To promote economic development he would research where people are working and commuting and connect with those employers to see how they can accommodate their workers in ways to reduce commutes, including promotion of satellite offices in town for Bay Area companies.
“Rather than having them go all the way to the Bay Area for office hours, why not create those spaces here in Tracy? I want to see what we can do, whether it’s revamping our mall space and the area around the mall to allow that opportunity, or in downtown Tracy, or by the ACE train station.”
“We need to start making decisions so folks are able to afford a home in Tracy, that Tracy isn’t an exclusive city for those who are making up to $200,000 a year. There are people who are deserving and are doing good work that want to continue to call Tracy home.”
Amrik Wander
Age 34
10 years in Tracy
Software engineer/businessman
Our police department, fire department and local safety organizations like Crime Stoppers form the crux of our public safety. It is very important to have these organizations well-funded and personnel well-trained.
The city must provide police with additional resources in personnel, equipment, technology and logistics, as well as provide periodical training in advanced tactics, management, software, psychology, medical and family services.
Our city lacks a state-of-art emergency medical center. I would like to bring a new specialty hospital in Tracy so that we can cater to most of the health needs of our residents. I will get information related to the city budget and land availability within city limits. I will work with city officials on getting reports on existing facilities and implement growth plans to include additional services.
Recent developments like Ellis and Tracy Hills have added more residents to the city with no improvement to overall city amenities. For example, Corral Hollow Road from Schulte onwards is a traffic hotspot as usage has increased but not the road quality nor traffic-handling capacity. Developers must pay their fair share towards overall city upgrades.
We should not be depending on just warehouse and hubs to supplement our finances. Focus should be on getting start-up firms that specialize in technology applications, which will provide job opportunities for construction, management, carpentry, software, and enhance local businesses.
With a few more improvements we can work towards improving our quality of life. The encampment of residents with no permanent dwelling in El Pescadero Park is taking away a city park with a skate and dog park. My solution is to secure state funding to build a permanent residence for all who have been dwelling in their makeshifts, provide services for health and general well-being, and enable people to find a way back into society through education or specialized skill training.
We still have commute traffic issues as all of our surrounding cities pour into Bay Area. This situation can only be relaxed a bit with focus towards building rail transport as soon as possible.
Our city has good schools, and we can work towards improving them. I have always been an advocate for specialized higher education for our city’s young upcoming talent. Institutes offering bachelor’s and master’s program in science, technology, engineering and management are preferable.
Our roads have stood the test of time but it’s time to improve them in totality rather than patch work. We need to re-time and add more sensors for our traffic lights to optimize traffic. Tracy must also work towards improving communication equipment like broadband infrastructure and mobile servers for ever increasing network demands.
Small businesses are the heart of our society, and we have an array of amazing local establishments. I will work towards providing software services for better customer connectivity and platforms for marketing alongside the chamber of commerce.
Our city has artists in all fields, including painting, pottery, glass, make-up and fitness. I would like to work with Grand Foundation to expand on our artistic display platform and talent showcasing.
I would advocate towards improving the animal shelter and related services as we have a lot of local volunteers that are interested in structuring an efficient program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.