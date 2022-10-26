The San Francisco Opera Guild returned to St. Bernard’s Catholic School for a performance of “La Bohème” with help from middle school students who joined their troupe Tuesday morning.
Patty Paredes, principal at St. Bernard’s, said the yearly opera guild performance had been a staple at the school since mid-2000s.
“Since we haven’t had a performing arts program in a while the San Francisco Opera Guild has always been the event that our middle school looks forward to so they can audition and be part of the performance, so having them back after 3 years was very exciting,” Paredes said.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled their shows until recently when the school received word they could return.
“We had very short notice, we had to do auditions and practices rather quickly, but the students auditioned, they were interested, and we were able to put it together with the help of Laura Johnson who directed the performance, it was just perfect,” Parades said.
Johnson a substitute teacher for St. Bernard’s, majored in theater and was able to step in and lead the students’ preparation.
The San Francisco Opera Guild performances feature shortened versions of operas in their Opera Together program using students in supporting roles in the cast. The SF Opera Guild has had the program for about 40 years and will have 70 performances this year which will reach about 25,000 students.
SF Opera Guild cast members Danielle Cheiken, Tiffany Gao, Andrew Pardini and Eric Levintow performed the singing roles of “La Bohème,” the four-act opera that shows the Bohemian lifestyle set in Paris around 1830. Students took speaking and other acting roles in the opera performance.
Angelina Ortiz, a seventh grader at St. Bernard’s, had seen the past performances of the SF Opera Guild but had her first chance to perform with them on stage.
“It was different, I could clearly hear them and I was more nervous than seeing them and it was more emotion,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz and her fellow classmates had their lines for one week and practiced after school getting ready for their moment on stage.
She was happy to be part of the guild’s first performance in three years at the school.
“It was really exciting when I heard they were just coming, and then when I was offered to at least audition it just lighted up a bit of my experience here since it’s been three years, it was just really fun,” Ortiz said.
Students in grades sixth through eighth grade could audition to join the opera guild cast members for their performance.
Students spent about an hour and half running through their lines and the scenes with the cast members before the performance to their classmates.
“I actually wish it could have been a bit longer because it was really fun up there, and since I haven’t done performing arts in maybe five or seven years, it’s just a big experience,” Ortiz said.
Zea Bartido also made her first trip to the opera stage. The seventh grader was one of 11 students who helped fill the cast roles.
“It felt great just being a performer and being able to help out and after 3 years I was looking forward to it and being able to perform with them was an honor for me but it was also nerve-wracking since I haven’t done a play before — a real play — but it was great,” Bartido said.
She also has the opportunity to audition again next year for the performance.
“I feel like now that it’s over the stress is not there, but I feel like I want to do it again maybe next year,” Bartido said.
Students who participated on stage along with Ortiz and Bartido were Arav Gill, Jazmin Bravo, Mariajose Campos, Scarlett Doueihi, Alyssa Francisco, Isabella Souza, Aiden Masana, Sofia Adamo and Spencer O'Connor.
Parades hopes the SF Opera guild will continue to be a part of the school for her students for years to come.
“Very exciting to have them back and we look forward to many more years of doing the San Francisco Opera Guild. As an audience they look forward to it, a couple of those classes had never seen the opera before, so it is brand new to them,” Paredes said. “And now the younger students who have seen it for the first time next they will look forward to it and it’s become part of the culture of the school too, to promote the performing arts and encourage our students to who have this desire to perform to participate, and we want to offer that for them.”
