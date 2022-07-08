Editor,
When people elect politicians like Joe Biden and Josh Harder, who put their party ahead of the nation’s good and undermine the rule of law, we end up with corrupt bureaucrats like Merrick Garland.
Everyone should be thankful this man is not on the Supreme Court. He is an absolute disaster as the nation’s attorney general.
When Garland and his people aren’t branding moms and dads as domestic terrorists, he selectively enforces laws against the administration’s political enemies, disregards other laws and declines to protect federal judges.
Garland’s Department of Justice won’t prosecute someone who tried to set a police car ablaze during the George Floyd riots, but he’s happy to throw a disabled veteran who was present for the January 6 protests (but never entered the Capitol) into solitary for 49 days.
And then there are the protests outside the homes of the conservative Supreme Court justices. Shame on you, Garland, for not arresting the thugs who have employed intimidation and threats against these justices.
Under 18 U.S. Code No. 1507, people who obstruct or impede the administration of justice and picket or parade in or near a building or residence occupied by judges or judges can be fined or imprisoned or both.
There have been pro-abortion protests and demonstrations at the homes of Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. We’ve even seen an assassination attempt against Kavanaugh.
And while Biden and Harder remain silent in defense of their Democratic Party, the corrupt Garland does nothing to arrest these law-breakers. All three of these men act shamefully.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
