After a second round of construction bids, the Tracy City Council has rejected all bids for its main homeless shelter structure on Arbor Avenue, setting the project back to where it was nearly a year ago.
It has been 3 years since the city selected the site at 370 Arbor Avenue for its Temporary Emergency Housing Project. Development started with a $2.2 million site preparation contract in April 2022, with plans to build a 6,300-square-foot high-tension membrane Sprung structure, suitable for 68 beds, as the main facility on the 4.8-acre site.
The city put the construction contract out for bid two months later. Then, in August of last year when the sole bid on the construction project came in at $11.7 million, about $3.4 million higher than the city’s estimate, city engineering staff recommended rejection of the bid.
The city readvertised the project a month later, this time asking for the minimum elements to create a safe facility, including water, sewer and storm drain facilities plus sidewalks, curbs and gutters. It would also include foundations and erection of the Sprung building and installation of modular units that would house the showers, toilets and laundry room, as well as fencing and gates around the site.
By mid-October the city had received four bids ranging from $6.9 million to $8.6 million. The low bid of nearly $6.9 million was still about 16% higher than the engineer’s estimate, according to the report to the council from senior civil engineer Ilene Macintire.
The council’s action means city staff must go back and decide exactly what is needed to complete this part of the project, most likely deleting some items from the bid package. Once city staff and the design team come up with a revised bid package the project will have to be advertised again with the expectation that qualified contractors will make proposals that stay within the city’s budget.
A request for proposals for construction management services for the shelter, issued in July with bids due 2 weeks ago, notes that the city intends to advertise for bids for the construction contract this month. The city expects its Homelessness Advisory Committee will review bids and make a recommendation in November and the Tracy City Council could award the contract in December.
City spokeswoman Carissa Lucas noted that the start of construction could be as early as January but will depend on how long it takes to complete environmental reviews of the project, a requirement of a $3 million federal grant, with completion of the project expected before October 2024.
The city expects the total cost of Phase 1 and 2 of the project to be about $20.6 million. So far the city has spent $3.5 million to prepare the site, including a $2.2 million contract with GradeTech Inc., plus $1 million worth of change orders and nearly $300,000 for design, construction management and inspection.
According to documents in the bid package from last October, the contractor would build the concrete footings and foundation for the Sprung structure and the structure itself, including installation of utilities and other services. The contractor would also build foundations for and install four 160-square-foot pre-manufactured structures, two of them restrooms, one for a laundry room and one as a mechanical room, as well as two 320-square-foot shower structures.
Most of the money to pay for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal spending bill from 2021, including $4.5 million that came directly to the city of Tracy, $3.6 million allocated by San Joaquin County in July 2021, and another $7.2 million through the county, approved in July of this year.
Lucas noted that with the latest funding through the county all of Phase 2 will be completed and the site is expected to be built out when that phase is done.
The city is also awaiting delivery of eight repurposed shipping containers from Linked Equipment -- the same company providing the prefabricated toilet, shower, laundry, kitchen and mechanical room structures -- which will provide another 39 beds. Those are expected to arrive by mid-September and be ready for occupancy by the end of October.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.