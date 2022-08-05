The city’s plan to build a homeless shelter at the north end of town has run up against another delay, and work that was supposed to begin this summer won’t begin until the fall at the earliest.
Last week Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers sent a memo to Mayor Nancy Young and the Tracy City Council informing them that as of July 20, which was the deadline for contractors to bid on the project, the city had received only one bid, and that bid was rejected because it didn’t include federal forms required in the bid package in order for the project to use federal funding.
So now, 2 months after the council held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Arbor Avenue site, the city must reset its timeline for construction of the project, first with formal rejection of the bid at the council’s next meeting on Aug. 16. The city then must re-advertise the project and review a new round of bids, a process that took 6 weeks the first time around.
It turned out to be a topic of discussion at the council’s special meeting on Tuesday. The purpose of the special meeting was for the council to authorize teleconference meetings in response to increased cases of COVID-19 this summer. That matter passed on a unanimous vote with no discussion.
Though issues surrounding the shelter and the park were not on Tuesday’s agenda, pressure on the city to clear the homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park is increasing with each council meeting, and Tuesday was no exception. One man asked the council who would take responsibility should children attending adjacent North School be accosted or injured, and another neighbor insisted that the time for the city to move the encampment out is now.
“I’m here today not only to ask why the safety of our children is not being put first, but to demand Tracy City Council members to remove the homeless encampment that is established at El Pescadero Park immediately and before the first day of school to assure us that you have our children’s safety as a top priority,” said Andrea Brown, who grew up in the area.
“There are several other areas that are more appropriate for a homeless encampment rather than a once productive park that is connected to a preschool/K-8 school, an all-day day care, residential apartment buildings, backyards of tax-paying homeowners and a residential area for senior citizens.
“Everyone, especially in the surrounding area, is fed up. We’re fed up with the procrastination, excuses, lies and deception of false advertisement.”
During the portion of the meeting where council members could bring up issues not on the agenda, council members Mateo Bedolla and Eleassia Davis said they also are frustrated with the delays.
“The council has received a memo that the shelter has now been delayed, approximately another possibly 2 months,” Bedolla said. “We’re lucky if we make it by the end of the year.”
He wanted to know if the city can establish a method where contractors who would bid on this type of contract could go through a pre-bid process to reduce the potential for their bids to be rejected.
“I’d really like for staff to be more proactive and meet with potential contractors to ensure the viability of a successful application,” he said.
Assistant City Attorney Nancy Ashjian told the council that rules on public contracts prevent the city from pre-vetting contractors leading up to the bid process, and it would be up to the city provide as much detail as possible up front on what a bid package requires.
“We can implement better notice requirements and go about it in more specific ways than the bid material that we put out to stop these issues from coming up in the future, and do a better job of walking contractors through the project and making sure everything is being met so that we don’t run into a problem on the back end,” she told the council.
Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt told the council that city staff does hold a pre-bid informational meeting that offers an overview of the project and gives contractors a chance to ask questions, but that meeting isn’t a required step in the bid process.
“Previously they were done in-person but we’ve moved to online, and any interested bidders can come and ask any clarifying questions about the bid process,” she said. “We also have staff talk about the project and any hiccups they anticipate.”
Davis said she is also concerned about the same issues as the park neighbors who spoke at the start of the meeting.
“We’ve been promising and promising that we’re going to get it done,” she said. “Even if the shelter isn’t built, it’s not fair to the residents that we continue to not have their park available for them in a way that is safe to the residents and the children and the families over there.
“I really don’t care what hoops we have to jump through. We have to clear that park.”
Lichtwardt said that solutions in progress now include an ordinance that will allow police to cite people who try to set up long-term encampments, and police also have put out a request for proposals for a security firm that could patrol parks and then to provide security at the new shelter once it opens.
She said the city is also looking for alternative sites where people can set up their tents while the city completes the Arbor Avenue shelter.
“Ideally we would have an alternative location where we can provide adequate shelter. We’re trying to turn every stone. We’ve got several things in the works that we’re trying to vet out, and hopefully present the council with some alternatives.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
