Tracy Animal Services has become a network partner with the Best Friends Animal Foundation! This is exciting news, as we continue to seek new resources, abilities, and training to better serve the animal industry for our Tracy community.
With this new connection, our shelter now is a part of the ResQwalk app. Anyone can download this free app and support a partnered animal welfare organization, just by going outside and taking a stroll.
When a New Year starts, it’s a great way to look into taking on new challenges or working on improved health. That is exactly what this app does! It encourages movement, community, and all while supporting the animal welfare cause, AKA your local shelter !
To support your local animal welfare organization, download the app and it records miles or steps walked, and then credits those miles/steps to your chosen organization, like Tracy Animal Shelter.
Then, money donated by corporate sponsors to ResQwalk is divided up to the various organizations registered with ResQwalk based on how many miles/steps have been recorded for each organization. Money raised goes toward ResQwalk’s goal of making all animal shelters in the U.S. no-kill shelters by 2025.
Getting outside with your personal pet encourages connection, provides mental wellness, encourages physical exertion, and naturally donates to Tracy Animal Services (if chosen as the organization for the walk).
Even if a pet isn’t currently in the home, something the shelter most definitely can help with, taking a stroll and recording the walk is just as beneficial! If a walking partner is something that is being desired, by all means, contact the Tracy Animal Shelter and fill out on of our volunteer applications! The shelter is always actively seeking help with our furry friends.
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
