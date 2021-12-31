Feral (unsocialized) cats are a big topic in the majority of Cities across the United States. With that being said, Tracy Animal Services has been actively searching for resources, partnerships, and a plan of action when it comes to the feral cat community.
With that being said, our department sought out a grant that would help us provide a pilot program for Shelter, Neuter, Return (SNR). This SNR program will allow citizens that ability to trap these feral cats, bring them to the shelter, and the shelter then will transport them to the veterinarian for alteration. Once altered, the cats will be released back into the community in which they came.
Now we understand that the release of the cats back to the trapped community may be a cause of concern, however there are so much data and statistics that truly shows the benefit and logic as to why this practice is the best and most humane.
Some great resources such as Allie Cat Allies, Million Cat Challenge, and U.C. Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program have all been influential in Tracy Animal Services direction for our cat intake processes, neo/natal kittens, and now our feral communities in Tracy.
Due to this grant, we will have the ability to alter 270 cats at a reduced price to the community member ($20 a cat). By altering the cats, nuisance behaviors such as howling, scratching, fighting, spraying will be eliminated. Not only will those behaviors end, but the increased population will also be negated, as litters of 7+ kittens per litter will now not be viable. Lastly, data also shows that the cats in the community are less sick, with the common disease called upper respiratory infection as well as ring worm. In general, after alteration, the colonies are healthier and do not continue to reproduce.
As of Jan. 6, 2022, Animal Services will be able to help facilitate this new pilot program, in hopes to lessen the impact that unaltered feral cats make. We are excited about this ability to have a more proactive approach to an over population issue within our city.
For further animal related information, additional resources, please contact us!
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
