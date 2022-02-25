Today I am writing on behalf of one of our long-time residents. Her name is Penny Lane. She originally was adopted from our shelter in February of 2020, however due to life circumstances was surrendered back to us on Sept. 4, 2021. That puts her just over 170 days in our animal shelter.
Penny is a girl that is full of life. She would make an AMAZING agility dog! The shelter has dog trainers that come to help the shelter pups and staff. This allows us the ability to better learn how to navigate the shelter environment for our dogs thus allowing them to flourish and become better puppy citizens in our community. This training also helps staff regularly engage each pet’s mind, as we want to continue our efforts of keeping them of sound mind, and providing enrichment is of the utmost importance for us.
As stated, Penny is extremely intelligent. She knows sit, shake, down, wait, kennel, walks well on a leash, and loves to play fetch. Penny is even known to share salads with staff, as she seems to love lettuce. She definitely would love to have a person that is going to continue to enrich her life! Even if that enrichment just means watching Netflix and eating ice cream. She craves companionship.
From her previous owners; Penny was crate trained, potty trained, enjoyed playing with toys, actively sought affection, and loved to go sunbathing in the backyard.
Our shelter has reached out to many rescues on multiple occasions, but unfortunately there hasn’t been any luck in finding placement for this sweet girl.
If anyone is interested in fostering this beauty or even is interested in doing a meet and greet for a potential adoption, please contact us today!
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices or on Instagram at Tracy_Animal_Services.
