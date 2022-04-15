The time has come for the flood of baby kittens. These kittens enter shelters across America, as well as rescue organizations, and create a high physical and monetary demand for both.
In order to best combat unwanted litters of kittens, spaying and neutering outdoor pets is extremely important. At this time, I would like to highlight some options that are currently available to our community:
• Please contact the Tracy Animal Shelter to inquire about spay/neuter resources.
• Utilize the Tracy Animal Shelter pilot program of shelter, neuter, return for any feral/community cats in your area.
If kittens are found, there are only specific circumstances in which they should be removed. The BEST thing to do is leave the kittens where they are. Once kittens are no longer nursing from mom, bringing the kittens the Tracy Animal Shelter is plausible, as they are eating on their own and shelter staff are able to provide appropriate care for them and place them up for adoption.
The best way to know when kittens are truly in need of help are based on four physical traits:
• Cold
• Dirty
• Thin
• Sick/Hurt
If the kittens are none of the above, please leave them be, as mom is providing care for them and their best chance is truly with her until they have been weaned from nursing.
If kittens are found and there are any questions or needed resources, please contact the Tracy Animal Shelter, as a staff member would be happy to share those items!
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices, or on Instagram at Tracy_Animal_Services.
