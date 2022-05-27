I would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our dear sweet Truffles! She is a sweet blue nose, bully breed. She is a pure 40 pounds of love!
Truffles came to the Tracy Animal Shelter on Nov. 15, 2021. She was a stray pet that a kind citizen had found. She was found on Naglee Road near Tracy Toyota, and unfortunately no owner ever came to reclaim her.
Truffles is every bit of scrumptious as her name. She just LOVES being by her people. She is so kind and caring. She has every desire to please her human companion. Just being in a person’s presence helps her feel relaxed and extra sleepy.
While Truffles loves her toys and can be so playful and entertaining, she also loves her treats! Both of these goodies truly motivate this girl, but at the end of the day, Truffles is a true couch potato.
During her time with us, her spay has been sponsored (which lowers her adoption fee!), she has received a microchip, and a distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus (DAPP) vaccine.
We have been providing her training each day and she now knows, sit, down, wait, and has leash manners. We are extremely close to the shake and leave it commands.
When being introduced to other dogs, she has done well and showed playful behavior.
Please help us get this amazing gal out of the shelter, as she has been with us for over 190 days!
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices, or on Instagram at Tracy_Animal_Services.
