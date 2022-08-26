For the third year in a row, the Tracy Animal Shelter is proud to be an active participant in the Clear the Shelter campaign.
For this entire month, we have offered a free microchip with each pet adoption. However, during each month a special day is the main focus for having a huge adopt-a-thon. This year, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 5:30 p.m., the Tracy Animal Shelter will be hosting our “Back to School $6.00 Study Buddy” Clear the Shelter event.
At this event, you will find a free ice cream cone, games, rock painting, face painting, and lots of fun to be had! Our community can also sponsor a delicious treat for our current shelter pets.
Campaigns such as these are so important to each animal welfare organization, as it brings the community to shelters or rescue agencies and helps in removing adoption barriers. Our main goal is to encourage and support the human/animal bond. Due to the majority of our pets either being reunited with their owners or being adopted, we find that providing resources and support is our main focus (outside of loving on all the pets in our care).
Ultimately, the more we can all support each other, the more successful we each will be individually, as well as a community.
We hope to blow last year’s adoption number of 32 pets out of the water, and we believe we can do it with your help.
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices, or on Instagram at Tracy_Animal_Services.
