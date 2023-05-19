For the second year in a row, the Tracy Animal Shelter (in partnership with our associated Non-Profit Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter) will be hosting the Jordan’s Way Tour fundraiser
This year our focus is to ensure that we are able to provide a years worth of medical and behavioral support to shelter pets.
We had a BLAST last year with all the volunteers and different visitors that came by to pie staff in the face, dunk volunteers in our dunk tank and those that were hosed down in a dog kennel
Please make sure to join us on Facebook Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see the fun happen! You won’t be disappointed, as all this is in the name of helping those without a voice.
The Facebook Live can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices. Any additional shares of the live feed would be so greatly appreciated as we try to reach our goal.
All donations are tax deductible to the Non-Profit Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter.
We appreciate any and all support for this amazing and worthwhile cause!
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices, or on Instagram at Tracy_Animal_Services.
