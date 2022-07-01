As July is a time of celebration, it is also the busiest time of year for animal shelters and welfare organizations across the country. Tracy Animal Services unfortunately hit capacity (every dog kennel had a dog in it) just this past Sunday, June 26.
Through networking and community outreach, our shelter thankfully was able to find placement for multiple pets, thus eliminating the spatial issue. However, due to the time of year, we are experiencing a high volume of lost and found calls for pets.
In an effort to keep pets with their families, we hosted a $10 Chip-a-Thon event and microchipped 44 pets to help ensure that if their pets were ever lost, reunification would be expedited.
There is still time to receive a microchip through the traveling clinic that comes to the Animal Shelter each Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Here are some tips to follow if a lost dog is found:
• Post on lost and found pages to the different social media platforms, including www.24petconnect.com, a site specializing in lost and found pets and adoptions.
• Walk the neighborhood with the found dog to see if an owner can be found.
• Take the found dog to a local veterinary office or the Animal Shelter to be scanned for a microchip.
• Complete a lost/found flyer, located on the City of Tracy’s Website: https://www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/police-department/animal-services-unit
• Become a foster finder for 12 to 24 hours.
In an effort to combat overcrowding at the Animal Shelter, we are asking that if a lost dog is found, that finders try and hold on to the pet for 12 to 24 hours, as the majority of lost dogs are returned to their owners within 24 hours and are normally found only two blocks from where they live. This also will help ensure that only pets that need to be in the shelter are the ones being housed and cared for.
We hope that everyone has a safe Fourth of July celebration!
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TracyAnimalServices, or on Instagram at Tracy_Animal_Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.