The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that on Friday morning law enforcement agencies raided a property on Lammers Road north of town, dismantling a suspected marijuana growing operation.
Sheriff’s Department spokesman Nick Goucher said the department’s SWAT team served a search warrant early Friday morning on what was believed to be a large outdoor marijuana grow. Because of the size of the property subject to the warrant, the department called for assistance from the Manteca/Ripon/Lathrop SWAT team.
Goucher said that while he could confirm that the large outdoor grow was dismantled, with marijuana seized, the department could not confirm the amount seized or if anybody was arrested.
While Proposition 64 in 2016 legalized cannabis production in California, growers must obtain state and local permits, or else face criminal charges under the state’s Health and Safety Code. San Joaquin County also prohibits outdoor growing operations, and growing for personal use is limited and must be indoors.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.