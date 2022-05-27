San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives arrested a Manteca man on Friday on suspicion of killing his wife, whose body was found in the California Aqueduct just south of Tracy 1½ years ago.
Detectives recently identified Christopher Carlson, 44, as the suspect, and on Friday the detectives, with the help of the Sheriff’s Department Special Services Division, found Carlson in Lathrop, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies took Carlson to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail, with a court appearance scheduled for June 7.
Chenin Carlson, 36, of Manteca, was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after she was scheduled to begin a new job at the Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy. A missing person report was filed with the Manteca Police Department, and social media posts publicized her disappearance and asked people to be on the lookout for her 2008 Honda Pilot.
The next day, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, two fishermen found a woman’s body in the California Aqueduct near Chrisman Road. The fishermen called 9-1-1, and Sheriff’s’ Department deputies and firefighters responded to recover the body. After 4 days the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Chenin Carlson.
Though the Sheriff’s Department reported at the time that her death appeared to be a homicide, there were no arrests made or suspects named at the time.
