Press staff report
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's office has begun a homicide investigation after a woman was found floating in the California Aqueduct on Sunday.
A news release from the office said two fisherman saw the lifeless body floating in the aqueduct near Chrisman Road south of town.
The fisherman called 9-1-1 and deputies and the fire department responded and recovered the body, which was reported as an adult woman between the ages of 25 to-35-years-old.
Sheriff's office detectives took over the investigation and an autopsy determined it to be a homicide.
The Sheriff's office did not release how the woman was killed or what led to the determination that the case was a homicide.
Identification of the woman is pending from the coroner’s office.
Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact investigators at 468-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.