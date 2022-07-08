Editor,
Living in Tracy for almost 40 years, I’ve grown to love many of our local traditions carried out throughout the years. Specifically, the annual festivities at Lincoln Park on the 4th of July. It’s always been a great gathering running into old classmates or friends, grabbing some good grub, and simply enjoying time before the grand finale of pyromania next door.
Of course, crossing East Street leads you right to Tracy High School and Wayne Schneider Stadium. A place where I grew up watching the 4th fireworks. And renewed enthusiasm was generated as I took my own children throughout the years. Fond memories of them dancing and twirling neon glow sticks as pre-firework music blasted through the stadium speakers.
So as an already mentioned “Tracy Traditionalist,” reading in the Press this year’s 4th lineup would not include a day of fun at Lincoln Park and the sky above Tracy High wouldn’t be glowing, bummed me out! (Could have used a stronger and more applicable adjective, but this is of course a “family show.”)
Taken directly from a recent Press article: “… day in park at Lincoln Park, usually hosted by The Tracy Chamber Of Commerce, but canceled this year as the chamber does not expect to have enough staff members available to make it a successful event.” Wow, so coming off COVID, with a society yearning to gather again as a community, this is the best we can do? “Sorry folks, parks closed,” because not enough workers? Shall I say that sounds relatively close to ineffective planning.
The same article casually mentions the fireworks being moved to Kimball High School. I realize I don’t have all the causes and conditions, nevertheless still dislike. Get ready old timers, the pendulum to identity and traditions has begun an obvious shift.
Jason Freeman, Tracy
