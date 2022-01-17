The growth of California’s agricultural economy came to an abupt halt and fell into decline in 2021 as a backlog of agricultural exports took hold at West Coast shipping ports, including the Port of Oakland.
That news came out earlier this month after the University of California, Davis, Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics released a report, “‘Containergeddon’ and California Agriculture,” in its November/December issue of Agricultural and Resource Economic Update.
Report authors Colin A. Carter, Sandro Steinbach and Xiting Zhuang detail how a shortage of shipping containers on the West Coast caused agricultural exports from California to drop 17%, an estimated $2.1 billion, between May and September 2021 alone.
The biggest hit involves products that rely on exports to support California’s agricultural economy. The study cites meat, tree nuts, dairy products, oilseeds and beverages. Trade declines of 44% for processed tomatoes, 34% for rice, 26% for wine and 17% for tree nuts were reported.
That translates to about $520 million in lost foreign sales for tree nuts alone, including almonds and walnuts, making that crop the biggest economic loss.
Prior to the shipping container backlog export values for California agricultural products had been on the rise, about 3% each year to a value of about $21.7 billion. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that almonds top the list of California agricultural exports in terms of export value, worth just over $4.9 billion in 2019, an increase of 8.2% over the previous year. The value of exported rice, No. 6 on the list, was $765 million in 2019, a 21.7% increase over the previous year.
Information that the U.C. Davis report released last week is something that local grower Mike Sandhu has already experienced. Sandhu, co-owner of Sandhu Brothers Farms – which grows almonds and walnuts on 55,000 acres and exports its product through the family’s Crown Nut Co. on Chrisman Road – said the container shortage has affected his company for more than a year.
“It’s affected every processor of every kind. Not just nuts. Anything being shipped from the United States is affected right now,” he said. “We can’t get containers. The backlog, months and months, and when they come, they’re delayed again.”
Sandhu said that his companies sell about 30% to 35% of their nuts in the U.S. About 35% goes to India and Europe and China are substantial markets for nut exports as well.
“It changes every year, depending on pricing. When the prices are lower India buys more, India and China. Europe is a steady buyer.”
He added that the result of the container shortage is that nut prices have plummeted. Sandhu figures a pound of almonds goes for $1.45 to $2, depending on the variety, which is about half of what he could get before there were shipping delays.
“There’s not a whole lot you can do,” he said. “We just have to store it and drop the price. The bigger issue is when we can’t get the container the orders get cancelled because the buyer is not getting the product on time. It used to take 30 to 40 days. Even if you get a container it’s taking double the time to get to the destination.”
The U.C. Davis report notes that COVID-19 is largely to blame for the shipping container shortage, and also cites congestion and inefficiency at West Coast ports.
COVID-19 entered the picture when quarantine lockdowns combined with government stimulus checks led to an increase in U.S. consumer spending, the report says. An increase in demand for goods from Asia increased the demand for empty shipping containers in Asia.
It turned out to be more economical to send back an empty shipping container from the U.S. to Asia rather than wait for a U.S. exporter to fill the container for the return trip.
“Recently, for every ten containers inbound from Asia with freight, approximately eight were sent back empty,” the report says. “In September 2021, the fee for shipping a single 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles was $12,000 versus only $1,400 for the backhaul from Los Angeles to Shanghai.”
The report goes on to note that full containers could arrive in Los Angeles where they would be unloaded, and rather than send them up to Oakland where they would be used for agricultural products, shippers would just send the empty container back to Asia.
The U.C. Davis report also cites the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index, which ranks California’s ports as some of the most inefficient “in terms of global port performance,” in the world. Out of 351 ports, Los Angeles ranks 337th, Long Beach at 341st and Oakland at 334th.
While ships could expect to be in port for about 50 hours, just over two days at the Port of Shanghai or major East Coast ports, by September 2021 the time ships spend in California ports would be well over 200 hours, or eight to nine days.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.