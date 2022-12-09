Editor,
As you may know from Tri-Valley CAREs recent electronic newsletters, the National Nuclear Security Administration is undertaking a new Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement (SWEIS) for Continued Operation of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
This is an extremely important process – it will determine the limits for the environmental impacts the Lab will be allowed to generate for the next 15-years.
All public comments, whether submitted in writing or offered orally at a public hearing, are equally important. This is YOUR opportunity to have your voice heard.
You may comment on things that are contained in the SWEIS. Equally, you may comment on things you believe should be analyzed the SWEIS. And, you may also comment on what you see as “reasonable alternatives” to the shocking expansion of nuclear weapons activities that the government proposes in the SWEIS.
The SWEIS is being done pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and, under the law, the agency must respond in the final document to all comments it receives.
The public hearings include: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6 to 8:30 p.m. This is a virtual public hearing. Meeting Link: http://tinyurl.com/LLNLSWEIS, or join by phone: (669) 900 -9128. Zoom Meeting ID: 852 6045 5697. Zoom Meeting Passcode: 975388
Written Comments, including requests for a 30-day extension, can be submitted by email to: LLNLSWEIS@nnsa.doe.gov, or comments can be submitted by writing before Jan. 3, the current end of the comment period, to Ms. Fana Gebeyehu- Houston, LLNL SWEIS Document Manager, 1000 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20585.
For more information visit http://www.trivalleycares.org/
Raiza Marciscano, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.