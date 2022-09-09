Editor,
I’ll keep this short and simple for Joe Walker (“Refresher Course,” Your Voice, Sept. 2). The Orange Grifter and his posse of sycophants were in office for 4 years. They had ample time to investigate, indict, and convict Hillary Clinton. The fact that they did not says it all.
There were 10 investigations into Benghazi. Nothing.
Hillary sat through 11 hours of questioning. She did not take the Fifth, not once.
Will the Orange Grifter testify under oath without taking the 5th?
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
