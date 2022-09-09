Editor,
Many letters published in the Tracy Press have me worried about the future of our country in that they are such one-sided diatribes in favor of the “Retrumplican Party.” There were claims that Hillary Clinton broke the law by having classified data on an unsecured email server. Trump had 4 years to prosecute Hillary and did nothing. If Hillary was guilty of a crime, why didn’t he “lock her up” like he promised in his campaign speeches? I agree, if Hillary is truly guilty, she should be prosecuted, but two wrongs don’t make a right.
A former president is not above the law. Trump took a boatload of documents to his residence and who knows where else. When I was in the military, we tracked all our classified documents, copies were numbered and inventoried on a regular basis. If a document was missing an investigation was begun immediately. There should be records of every issued classified document.
Before Trump left office there should have been a list of any missing documents given to him or his staff and the alarm should have been raised when they were not returned. It is criminally incompetent to have waited 2 years for the return of classified documents. Apparently, we do not even know what we are missing. It appears as if the document control needed to ensure our secrets are kept safe, completely broke down under Trumps rein.
There is no excuse for this level of incompetence/criminality. The alarm bells should have been sounded even before Trump left office. How fortunate nothing was said about this before the election, like what happened with Hillary. I’m just saying ….
Larry Venner, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.