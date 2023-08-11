Editor,
Amidst all the everyday stress, contentious political rhetoric and general dissatisfaction we experience, I would like to share a letter of positivity, gratitude and appreciation.
As a senior and resident of Tracy, I am grateful for the Lolly Hansen Center and its committed and hardworking staff. The Center's food services, programs, lectures and community activism are appreciated by all who participate in these activities. Their concern for the seniors' welfare in our community goes above and beyond. And, there is always a smile to greet you.
I am thankful for the amazing instructors that guide us in engaging our minds and bodies. Special "shout-out" to Hayat Eter for her years of commitment to keeping us fit and her personal attention to all in her care! All the citizens of Tracy should be proud of the work that is done for our seniors at Lolly Hansen.
Fran Block, Chairperson, San Joaquin County Commission on Aging
