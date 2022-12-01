Thursday’s showers were a sample of what is yet to come this weekend.
The National Weather Service reported that the skies were expected to clear up Thursday night, and after a frosty Friday morning with clear skies through the day the clouds are expected to return Friday night. A chance of showers on Saturday was expected to be followed by an 80% chance of showers Saturday night, with showers likely through Monday.
PG&E reported on Wednesday that its staff meteorologists also predicted strong winds, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph, on Thursday with a similar weather system moving into northern and central California over the weekend.
PG&E sent out the statement out of caution, with the potential that power outages could result from the severe weather. The conditions could cause trees or tree limbs to fall on power lines, and while the utility expects to be prepared with stockpiles of power poles, power lines, tranformers and other equipment residents should be prepared for the potential of power outages.
Residents who experience power failures can find information on areas affected and expected time of restoration of power at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/.
