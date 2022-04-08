More than 25,000 people from the Central Valley and Bay Area came to Tracy Sikh Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash, Damdami Taksal on Grant Line Road for the annual Holla Mohalla celebration this past weekend.
Traditionally, Hola Mohalla is a 3-day festival celebrated by Sikhs around the world. People take part in religious songs and prayer, enjoy Langar, the communal meals served to all, and perform daring feats such as Gatka martial arts performances. Lively, colorful processions are part of Hola Mohalla.
For many people, this year’s celebrations take on special significance as the community can safely gather with more friends and family to enjoy the festivities.
The first Holla Mohalla was organized by 10th Guru Gobind Singh Ji in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, India, on Feb. 22, 1701.
The festival in Tracy started on Saturday and opened with an annual sports day for all ages. Men, women and kids took part in Gatka Sikh martial art competition volleyball, track and field, tug of war and traditional races. Sikh leaders from all over the world joined this event. Renowned Shabad Kirtan groups performed spiritual music at the gurdwara.
Sunday morning started with prayers and Gurbani musical recitals followed by the Nagar Kirtan parade, another presentation of spiritual music. Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikhs’ Holy Book, was carried in a decorated float. Gatka teams performed along the route, while a helicopter showered the flowers on the parade. Along the route there were stalls for traditional Langar meals offered to everyone.
The festivities included a display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry, primarily to pay homage to the bravery of Sikh warriors.
After the parade there was a horse tent pegging competition and many horse riders took part in this competition.
Baba Dharm Singh, head of the Gurdwara, and Deep Singh were the main organizers along with the volunteers who worked so hard to make this event successful.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman, Supervisor Tom Patti, County Sheriff Pat Withrow, Stanislaus County Supervisor Mani Grewal, Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, Mountain House CSD Vice President Harry Dhillon, County planning commissioner Jass Sangha and Tracy City Council member Eleassia Davis joined the celebrations.
There were more than 75 vendors of various traditional merchandise.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
