Tracy seniors were treated to a complimentary breakfast Monday morning during the second Senior Thanksgiving Breakfast hosted by the Sikhs of Tracy and the city Parks and Recreation Department.
About 170 seniors took part in the breakfast which was described as a way to show respect for the senior community and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
The breakfast comes during Sikh Awareness Month which is celebrated throughout November. Students and other speakers made presentations about Sikhs and their history.
Organizers plan to make the breakfast an annual event for the senior community.
