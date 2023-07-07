Lauren Silcox was recently named Tracy’s Distinguished Young Woman 2024 and will head to Bakersfield to compete next Saturday for the California Distinguished Young Woman 2024 title.
The Distinguished Young Woman program replaces the Junior Miss program, and Silcox participated in an at-large program for contestants who do not have a Distinguished Young Woman program in their communities.
Silcox submitted her talent and fitness routine online along with her transcript. She then participated in an interview through Zoom and was also given an impromptu question at that time.
Distinguished Young Woman is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholastics, leadership and talent in young women. Through the program participants earn scholarships for higher education, personally develop through the Life Skills Workshops, and make new friends from around the state.
Silcox listed Utah State or University of Wyoming as her university preference and a career goal of becoming a flight nurse in the United States Air Force.
Her talent portion was a lyrical dance.
