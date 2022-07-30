The U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration has begun the first combined 5-Year Review of several contaminated locations within Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Site 300 along Corral Hollow Road southwest of Tracy.
Last week LLNL announced the review of Site 300 under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, also known as the Superfund Act, which requires these reviews every 5 years when contaminants remain at the site above levels that allow unrestricted access.
The 5-year review evaluates the progress of the cleanup, determines if cleanup activities have met the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s objectives for the Superfund site, and looks at whether the remedy continues to be protective of human health and the environment.
In particular, the review describes the U.S. Department of Energy’s progress cleaning up groundwater contamination at the Building 834, Pit 6 Landfill, and site-wide operable units known as OU 8.
The U.S. EPA, on its Superfund website, describes the 11-square-mile Site 300, along Corral Hollow Road about 4 miles southwest of Tracy city limits, as a research facility established in the 1950s and presently operated by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC, for the U.S. Department of Energy, as a high-explosives and materials testing site in support of nuclear weapons research.
Information released by LLNL last week includes descriptions of the sites -- Building 834, Pit 6 Landfill, and site-wide OUs -- where contaminants had been released to the environment from past operations. A Site-Wide Record of Decision from 2008 established the cleanup remedies and cleanup standards for these sites.
The Building 834 Operable Unit (OU 2) is located on a hilltop in the southeast portion of Site 300. From 1962 to 1978, intermittent spills and piping leaks resulted in releases of volatile organic compounds into the groundwater.
The Pit 6 Landfill Operable Unit (OU 3) covers an area of 2.6 acres near the southwest corner of Site 300 along Corral Hollow Road. From 1964 to 1973, waste was buried in nine unlined debris trenches and animal pits. It included laboratory equipment, craft shop debris, and biomedical waste. The DOE and LLNL excavated the portion of waste containing depleted uranium in 1971, but tritium, nitrate, and perchlorate continued to be detected in groundwater near the landfill. The landfill was capped and closed in 1997 to prevent further leaching of contaminants into the groundwater.
Site-Wide Operable Unit (OU 8) refers to locations around Site 300 where contaminants are known to have been released, but as of the 2008 Record of Decision those contaminants had not been detected at levels that would affect the groundwater, human health, or the environment. Those locations are still being monitored, and include buildings and firing tables used for testing of high explosive materials and prototype weapons components, and landfills where firing table gravel and debris were disposed.
