The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley announced the promotions during recent meetings of the authority’s board of directors.
Brian Bagley was promoted to division chief in May. Bagley began his career in 1999 as a firefighter with the French Camp/McKinley Fire Protection District.
He became a licensed paramedic in 2003 and then became a firefighter/paramedic with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Fire Department before taking a job as a firefighter/paramedic with the South County Fire Authority in October 2007. He was promoted to engineer in December 2011 and to captain in January of 2017.
Bagley is a certified hazardous materials specialist, rescue technician and fire officer. He earned his associate degree in fire science from Modesto Junior College in 2009, his bachelor’s degree in emergency services management from Union Institute & University in 2015 and a master’s degree in management from California Coast University in 2018.
He is presently the fire authority’s Telestaff administrator and recently established and chairs the fire authority’s emergency medical services committee. He lives in Manteca with his wife Nicole and their four children.
Larry Vickers was promoted to battalion chief in May. Vickers began his fire service in 1994 as a reserve firefighter with the Tracy Rural Fire Protection District, the same year he became a licensed emergency medical technician and started working with American Medical Response. He took a job as an engineer with the Tracy Fire Department in April 1997 and was promoted to captain in June 2014.
Vickers is a certified hazardous materials specialist, strike team trainee and rescue technician. He earned an associate degree in fire science from Los Medanos Community College and a bachelor’s degree from California State University Sacramento.
He currently serves on the SubJAC (Joint Apprenticeship Committee) and training committee. He lives in Lodi with his wife Jessie and has four children.
Jeremy Ward was promoted from Engineer to Captain earlier this month, and has been assigned to Station 94 at the corner of Schulte and Hansen roads.
Ward is a 17-year veteran of the fire service, starting as a reserve firefighter with the fire authority in 2005. He has been a licensed paramedic since 2002, and became a full-time firefighter/paramedic in May 2007.
He was promoted to engineer in June 2018, and serves as a San Joaquin County Paramedic Accreditation officer and a hazardous materials specialist. He has managed the fire authority’s reserve firefighter program since 2014 and the authority’s Explorer program since 2011.
He also serves on the fire authority’s training committee and is a member of the authority’s training cadre. He lives in Tracy with his wife Sarah.
Captain Ryan Gall received his promotion in May. He started his fire service career in 1997 as a volunteer firefighter with the Ripon Consolidated Fire Department. After attending the Columbia College fire academy in 1999 he joined the Tracy Fire Department in May 2000. He was promoted to engineer in January 2003.
Gall holds an associate degree in fire science from Modesto Junior College and obtained his paramedic license in 2012. He works alongside the California Professional Firefighters and South San Joaquin Fire Authority staff to preserve local control of EMS resources.
He has three sons, including Andrew, a combat medic in the United States Army; Branden, an electrical mechanic in the U.S. Marine Corps; and Caiden, a senior at Ripon High School.
Mark Meyers was promoted to engineer in May. He began as a volunteer firefighter at Cordelia Fire in 2012 and was also hired in 2012 at United States Steel-POSCO as an industrial firefighter/EMT. He completed the Los Medanos College Fire Academy in 2009 and also obtained his associates degree in fire science.
He obtained his paramedic license in 2014 and in 2015 he was hired by American Medical Response in Contra Costa County. He joined South County Fire Authority in 2017 as a firefighter/paramedic. He and his wife Susi have three children.
Justin Legasa was promoted to engineer in May. He is a 2008 graduate of Tracy High School and graduated from Las Positas College in 2010 with an associate’s degree in fire science. He became a licensed paramedic in 2012 and started his fire service career with the Vallejo Fire Department in 2013.
Legasa came to South County Fire Authority as a firefighter in 2017 and this year he completed his training to become a Hazardous Materials Specialist and he now serves on the authority’s HAZ-MAT team. Justin is an active member of the Tracy Firefighters Association serving in various off-duty capacities. He is married with three daughters.
