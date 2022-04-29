Two local school staff members have been honored among eight San Joaquin County Office of Education Classified Employees of the Year, and two more are among the five finalists for the county’s Teacher of the Year award.
The county announced the Classified Employees of the Year in March, and will name the Teacher of the Year at a banquet on June 9, when all awardees will be honored.
Kelly Cabral of Hawkins School is the county office of education’s Classified Employee of the Year for Clerical and Administrative Services. As the school’s clerk she guided students and fellow staff through COVID-19 restrictions by processing independent study packets for 820 students, and was the school’s liaison for parents navigating COVID protocols.
Her nomination form cites Cabral’s persistent positive outlook in reassuring worried, confused and sometimes angry parents, as well as students and impatient teachers, that their school could continue to deliver quality education through the COVID crisis. She also stands out a staff member who parents trust, whether its for routine school matters, COVID related issues or assistance with special needs students.
Kitty Towers, the technology coordinator for Banta Unified School District, has been in her job for 27 years, and is the Classified Employee of the Year for Technical Services. She has long been the one teachers rely on for setting up audio-visual presentations, computers and sound systems for school board meetings and assemblies.
When COVID-19 restrictions hit schools, forcing schools to shift to virtual classrooms, Towers guided students and teachers on how to use technology in their new method of remote education. She set up the Chromebook computers for students to use, instructed teachers, students and parents on the use of software, and then educated everyone on Zoom technology so that classes and meetings could continue through the pandemic.
Nominees for Teacher of the Year, to be named at the June 9 banquet, include third-grade teacher Tammy Hurst from Altamont School in Mountain House. Hurst emerged as a leader at her school as soon as it opened in 2004. Her nomination forms highlight her engagement in the school’s extracurricular activities, as well as her contributions as a coach to the school’s Academic Pentathlon and Science Olympiad teams.
As one of Lammersville School District’s most experienced educators, with 17 years in the profession, she has set an example of how to instruct large groups and small groups of students, with the ability to reach all students.
Jefferson School District’s nominee, Gary Pease, is an eighth-grade math teacher at Jefferson School, and has 21 years of experience. His nominations forms describe how he creates a focused and rigorous classroom while also finding ways for students to learn the subject matter in ways that work best for each individual. He’s known for creating methods that motivate those who need to catch up, and challenge those who finish ahead of their classmates.
His dedication includes extending the learning environment beyond class periods, making himself available in the mornings for students who want to arrive early to ask questions, and he hosts after-school sessions on Zoom. In addition, he is engaged in extracurricular activities, coaching the school sports teams and serving as athletic director.
