Jefferson School claimed the top two spots in the 10th Annual San Joaquin County Math Tournament for grades four through six, held on April 23 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education Center in Stockton.
About 115 students competed in the high-energy event. Overall, there were 20 teams of fourth- through sixth- graders from 11 schools around San Joaquin County registered to compete.
Jefferson School’s Team 5, including Vihaan Gandhi, Thaman Venigalla, Anish Pattanaik, Praneet Kumaravel and Rishi Mohanty, with Shikhar Dommeti the alternate, placed first in the competition.
Jefferson’s Team 11, including Diya Chemudugunta, Sunkrith Amerineni, Aarav Bakshi, Jhanvi Dubey and Chris Pease, with Rithik Magham as the alternate, placed second.
Both teams are coached by fifth-grade math teacher Sherry Gleason. It is the first time that a school has claimed both first and second place in the competition.
Every year a few students receive a perfect or nearly perfect score. This year there are 26 highest-scoring individuals, including two from Jefferson School’s top teams: Diya Chemudugunta and Thaman Venigalla. A virtual awards ceremony was held on April 29. The tournament for seventh- and eighth-grade students will be held on May 7.
This tournament helps schools promote excellence in math, raise student test scores, increase student self-esteem, develop problem-solving skills, and hone cooperative skills in a competitive environment. The SJCOE Mathematics Department hosts the County Math Tournament every year.
Top five teams
Jefferson School, Team 5, Jefferson Elementary School District
Jefferson School, Team 11, Jefferson Elementary School District
Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary, Team 10, Tracy Unified School District
Julius Cordes Elementary, Team 16, Lammersville Unified School District
Peter Hansen Elementary, Team 18, Lammersville Unified School District
Highest Scoring Individuals
Lammersville School District
Kireet Manekar, Altamont Elementary
Arshia Chalayil Sreejith, Bethany Elementary
Vivian Zhang, Bethany Elementary
Anish Dhal, Bethany Elementary
Steven Tang, Bethany Elementary
Jitin Sai Molakala, Peter Hansen Elementary
Evan Mathew Sojan, Peter Hansen Elementary
Shivika Kumar, Julius Cordes Elementary
Atreya Kulkarni, Julius Cordes Elementary
Dheeraj Vudathala, Julius Cordes Elementary
Ryan Josson, Wicklund Elementary
Akanksha Shinde, Wicklund Elementary
Sean Wu, Wicklund Elementary
Jefferson School District
Kathleen Harrington, Anthony Traina Elementary
Adhrit Gupta, Anthony Traina Elementary
Diya Chemudugunta, Jefferson School
Thaman Venigalla, Jefferson School
Tracy Learning Center
Abigail Linsley, Discovery Charter
Candice Cunanan, Discovery Charter
DJ Bass, Discovery Charter
Tracy Unified School District
Mantavya Gautam, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
Khadijah Alami, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
Vincent Cosme, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
Banta Unified School District
Ararush Akula, River Islands Academies
Lodi Unified School District
Nathan Kith, Elkhorn Elementary
Luke Spivey, Elkhorn Elementary
