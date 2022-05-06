Jefferson School claimed the top two spots in the 10th Annual San Joaquin County Math Tournament for grades four through six, held on April 23 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Wentworth Education Center in Stockton.

About 115 students competed in the high-energy event. Overall, there were 20 teams of fourth- through sixth- graders from 11 schools around San Joaquin County registered to compete.

Jefferson School’s Team 5, including Vihaan Gandhi, Thaman Venigalla, Anish Pattanaik, Praneet Kumaravel and Rishi Mohanty, with Shikhar Dommeti the alternate, placed first in the competition.

Jefferson’s Team 11, including Diya Chemudugunta, Sunkrith Amerineni, Aarav Bakshi, Jhanvi Dubey and Chris Pease, with Rithik Magham as the alternate, placed second.

Both teams are coached by fifth-grade math teacher Sherry Gleason. It is the first time that a school has claimed both first and second place in the competition.

Every year a few students receive a perfect or nearly perfect score. This year there are 26 highest-scoring individuals, including two from Jefferson School’s top teams: Diya Chemudugunta and Thaman Venigalla. A virtual awards ceremony was held on April 29. The tournament for seventh- and eighth-grade students will be held on May 7.

This tournament helps schools promote excellence in math, raise student test scores, increase student self-esteem, develop problem-solving skills, and hone cooperative skills in a competitive environment. The SJCOE Mathematics Department hosts the County Math Tournament every year.

Top five teams

Jefferson School, Team 5, Jefferson Elementary School District

Jefferson School, Team 11, Jefferson Elementary School District

Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary, Team 10, Tracy Unified School District

Julius Cordes Elementary, Team 16, Lammersville Unified School District

Peter Hansen Elementary, Team 18, Lammersville Unified School District

Highest Scoring Individuals

Lammersville School District

Kireet Manekar, Altamont Elementary

Arshia Chalayil Sreejith, Bethany Elementary

Vivian Zhang, Bethany Elementary

Anish Dhal, Bethany Elementary

Steven Tang, Bethany Elementary

Jitin Sai Molakala, Peter Hansen Elementary

Evan Mathew Sojan, Peter Hansen Elementary

Shivika Kumar, Julius Cordes Elementary

Atreya Kulkarni, Julius Cordes Elementary

Dheeraj Vudathala, Julius Cordes Elementary

Ryan Josson, Wicklund Elementary

Akanksha Shinde, Wicklund Elementary

Sean Wu, Wicklund Elementary

Jefferson School District

Kathleen Harrington, Anthony Traina Elementary

Adhrit Gupta, Anthony Traina Elementary

Diya Chemudugunta, Jefferson School

Thaman Venigalla, Jefferson School

Tracy Learning Center

Abigail Linsley, Discovery Charter

Candice Cunanan, Discovery Charter

DJ Bass, Discovery Charter

Tracy Unified School District

Mantavya Gautam, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary

Khadijah Alami, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary

Vincent Cosme, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary

Banta Unified School District

Ararush Akula, River Islands Academies

Lodi Unified School District

Nathan Kith, Elkhorn Elementary

Luke Spivey, Elkhorn Elementary

