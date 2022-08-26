The San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE) will be hiring permanent and substitute instructional assistants on the spot on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Tracy to work in special education classrooms in Tracy and Mountain House.
The SJCOE is also inviting prospective instructional assistants, licensed vocational nurses, and speech and language pathology assistants to work in SJCOE Special Education Programs sites located across San Joaquin County.
Instructional assistants work alongside teachers, supporting the instruction of students in special education across San Joaquin County. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent education and meet proficiency requirements. No minimum experience is required to become an instructional assistant - the SJCOE provides training and ongoing support. Permanent instructional assistants are eligible to receive a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000.
The SJCOE will also hold a virtual job fair on Sept. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. for permanent, temporary, and substitute positions across the organization. Email anicewonger@sjcoe.net or call (209) 468-4899 to register or request more information about the virtual job fair.
For job descriptions and other employment opportunities with the SJCOE, visit edjoin.org/sjcoe. Those interested in attending the job fairs are encouraged to create a profile at edjoin.org before attending.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030
