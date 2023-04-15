On the morning of Easter Sunday Mountain House High School's SkillsUSA students came together to host a park cleanup in Central Park. The park is a beloved space that is used by many residents for leisure activities and social gatherings, with one such being a plethora of Easter egg hunts.
Given the egg hunts due to occur, SkillsUSA members expected to find leftover candy wrappers, plastic egg shells and other debris. The cleanup event aimed to restore the park to its typical clean landscape and make it a safe and enjoyable space for everyone in the community.
The event was organized by six Mountain House High students in the SkillsUSA program -- Disha Ananthula, Jimin Kim, Mahit Namburu, Hadia Ashfaq, Rameen Rauf, and Rithanya Sivasubramanian.
In addition to managing the park clean up, they held a “Reuse, Reduce, Recycle!” workshop on Friday in the local public library, directly adjacent to the park. Here, student volunteers were asked to bring any extra cardboard boxes they had at home. These boxes were then collected and decorated with the intention to use them as garbage containers during the Easter park cleanup to promote upcycling.
On the day of the cleanup, high school volunteers from SkillsUSA were provided with gloves, the decorated cardboard boxes, and other cleaning supplies. Within 2 hours time, the aftermath of the egg hunts was cleaned up and the park was available for community members to enjoy once again.
The event demonstrated the power of togetherness and highlighted the importance of maintaining a cleaner, greener community.
