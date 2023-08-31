Smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon and Northern California has reached the San Joaquin Valley, triggering an air quality alert with the National Weather Service.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District issued the alert on Wednesday as weather patterns bring the potential for more smoke to head into the valley.
Thunderstorms in mid-August led to dozens of lightning-sparked fires, with 27 fires in the Six Rivers National Forest, 20 fires on the western side of the Klamath National Forest and 12 fires on the Gasquet Ranger District in Del Norte County.
Calfire reports the five wildfires burning between the Oregon border and the Redding area as:
• The Smith River Complex fire in the Six Rivers National Forest, 75,000 acres and 7% contained.
• The 2023 Happy Camp Complex fire in the Klamath National Forest, 22,199 acres and 39% contained.
• The 2023 SRF Lightning Complex and Redwood Lighting Complex fires in the Six Rivers National Forest and Redwood National Park, 14,682 acres and 20% contained.
• The Deep Fire in the Trinity Alps Wilderness, 4,114 aces, 60% contained.
• South Fork Complex Fire in the Shasta-Trinty National Forests, 3,516 acres, 44% contained.
The Bedrock Fire burning in Oregon is at 31,590 acres and 80% contained is sending smoke into the valley.
Residents impacted by the smoke from the fires are advised to stay indoors to minimize exposure to particulate matter emissions made up of smoke, metals, dust and soot.
The district cautions that if you can smell smoke and see ash that is an indication you are being affected by poor air quality.
Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Individuals with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of air pollution and anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed.
A map of the current fire and smoke conditions can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
