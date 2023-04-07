The California Department of Water Resources reported a statewide snowpack at near record levels as the state braces for potential flooding threats heading into the spring snowmelt season.
The fourth manual snow survey of the season conducted Monday at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada, 90 miles east of Sacramento in El Dorado County, recorded 126.5 inches of snow depth with a water equivalent of 54 inches which is 221% of average for this location to date.
A statewide network of 130 snow sensors show the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is at 61.1 inches or 237% of average for this date.
This reading is the highest since the snow sensor network was installed in the mid-1980s. Before then a 1983 statewide summary of manual snow course measurements came in at 227 of average for April 1, and a 1952 statewide snow course summary measurements were at 237% of average for April 1.
Sean deGuzman, manager of DWR’s Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, said the snowpack will go down in California history as one of the largest on record, adding in a statement, “While 1952’s snow course measurements showed a similar result, there were fewer snow courses at that time, making it difficult to compare to today’s results. Because additional snow courses were added over the years, it is difficult to compare results accurately across the decades with precision, but this year’s snowpack is definitely one of the biggest the state has seen since the 1950s.”
The size and locations of the snowpack are raising concern with the potential of severe flood risk to the state, especially in the Southern San Joaquin Valley.
DWR Director Karla Nemeth stated “After the driest three years on record and devastating drought impacts to communities across the state, DWR has rapidly shifted to flood response and forecasting for the upcoming snowmelt. We have provided flood assistance to many communities who just a few months ago were facing severe drought impacts.”
DWR’s State-Federal Flood Operations Center (FOC) is supporting emergency response in the Tulare Lake Basin and Lower San Joaquin River by providing flood fight specialists to support ongoing flood response activities and longer-term advanced planning activities.
The FOC has provided over 1.4 million sandbags, over 1 million square feet of plastic sheeting, and over 9,000 feet of reinforcing muscle wall, across the state since January.
The National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service observed the San Joaquin River at the Airport Way bridge dipping below flood stage to 28.9 feet on Tuesday afternoon. The river had been above the flood stage of 29 feet since late March. The river is forecast to go down 28.4 feet by Sunday, which is still in the monitoring stage.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff Office has closed the San Joaquin River to all recreational boat traffic from the Deep Water Channel near Stockton to the Stanislaus County Line to prevent wakes from boats that could pose a risk to levee stability.
DWR reports as of Tuesday the Don Pedro Reservoir is at 85% of total capacity and 113% of historical average for this date, New Melones Reservoir is at 59% of total capacity and 94% of historical average for this date and San Luis Reservoir at 99% of total capacity and 115% of historical average for this date.
To the north Shasta Reservoir is at 85% total capacity and 106% of historical average for this date, Oroville Reservoir is at 83% of total capacity and 116% of historical average for this date and Folsom Reservoir is at 69% total capacity and 107% of historical average for this date.
The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of showers through the weekend with daytime temperatures reaching the low 70s in the valley and highs in the low 50s in the mountains.
Monday’s snow survey was scheduled to be the fourth and final of the season but with the size of the snowpack and a chance of additional storm systems in April DWR has tentatively scheduled a fifth snow survey for May 1.
