Sean de Guzman (right), Manager of the California Department of Water Resources Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit and Jacob Kollen, (center) Water Resources Engineer in Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, extract the long aluminum pole from the deep snow, while Jordan Thoennes, Water Resources Engineer in Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, takes the measurements on Monday during the fourth media snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada.