Both the Kimball High girls soccer team and the Mountain House High boys soccer team are still in with a chance of winning league championships in their respective league with three games or less left to play.
The Lady Jags recorded their fourth Valley Oak League (VOL) victory with a 4-0 beatdown of the Manteca Buffaloes on Monday night.
Kimball (6-2-4, 4-1-2 VOL) asserted themselves as the league’s second force right behind Oakdale (5-1-2 VOL) in first place and with the two teams set to face off on Monday, Feb. 6 at Kimball High in a potential championship decider.
The Jags were led by the forward duo of junior Mia Leval and freshman Dalia Asad against Manteca with both scoring a couple of goals each on the night. Leval also added an assist to her tally.
In the creation department, sophomore midfielder Brooklyn Vanderlipe, junior midfielder Emily Chacon and freshman midfielder Sofia Wright chipped in with assists. On defense, the shutout was the Jags’ second of the year in league play.
Mountain House 4, Pacheco 0
The Mountain House boys played host to the Pacheco Panthers last Friday night and emerged comfortable 4-0 victors in their sixth straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) win.
Mountain House (10-4-2, 7-3-2 WAC) came within touching distance of league leading Lathrop (7-2-3 WAC) and second place Davis (7-3-1 WAC) with the win and with two more WAC games still left to play.
Senior forward Montgomery Carey continued his exceptional season with another hat-trick against Pacheco to lead the team. Carey now has five hat-tricks in WAC this season with his total tally on the campaign sitting at 31 goals.
Junior Aarush Sharma scored the other goal to put a stamp on the Mustangs win. Seniors Angel Alvarez and Armin Mohammady and sophomore Priyansh Nath chipped in with the assists.
Sophomore goalkeeper Keagan Wright played 57 minutes and made six saves while senior goalie Dyllon Gleave played 23 mins and made two saves to secure the fifth shutout of league play for the hosts.
Mountain House’s remaining two WAC games are on the road, including against Lathrop up next on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with all the chips on the table.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
