Mountain House’s girls soccer standout, senior Yohanna Gizaw, has signed on to play for Holy Names University of Oakland, Calif. in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division Two next fall.
“I definitely feel a lot of different emotions about this next, big step in my soccer career,” Gizaw told the Tracy Press in the aftermath of signing day. “From excitement, to relief, and even a little sadness about leaving my high school and competitive teammates, I felt every emotion there is to feel.
“But overall, I do feel that the hard work I’ve put in on and off the field has finally been recognized and I can look forward to not only playing soccer in college like I’ve dreamed since I was four, but also doing so while achieving a higher education.”
A big part of the success and development of the Mustangs girls soccer program, Gizaw – also known as “Yaya” amongst her team and peers – was described by head coach Eric Melena as a captain and a leader that is able to set the tone of a game and inspire confidence in her teammates and coaching staff.
“Yaya’s presence on the field breeds confidence and I believe that she will surprise people at the college level,” Melena told the Tracy Press. “Her skillset, personality and how she handles herself on and off the field make her a total package for the next level.”
In the build up to Gizaw landing a college destination, the Mustangs midfielder enjoyed a fruitful season individually last fall, securing the All Conference Impact Player of the Year and Team Choice award accolades.
Gizaw contributed with six goals and nine assists from the heart of the Mustangs midfield last season, leading the team to a 9-4-1 Western Athletic Conference record which placed Mountain House in second place before an early playoff exit.
When asked about Gizaw’s best position, Melena acknowledged that the Mustangs No. 6 is a central midfielder, but can contribute confidently anywhere she may be needed.
“Yaya is well versed in every position,” Melena said. “But she is our center midfielder who has the ability to control games and set the pace. Her positioning helped us maintain possession of the ball, but also recover it and create chances.”
Gizaw echoed her coach when asked the same question.
“I have played all positions, from keeper to striker,” Gizaw said. “But I feel that I do my best and have the most fun in center mid and hope that at Holy Names I can continue to hone my skills in this position.”
When transferring into a new environment, ability is one thing but it is often the personality and character that can really enable a player to adapt and thrive. Gizaw’s experience as the Mustangs’ captain – the figure that everyone looks to in the locker room – could prove to be the key to her development at the next level.
Gizaw seemed relaxed when thinking about the role she will play in college. Most importantly, she feels ready to tackle whatever the challenge may be head on, with confidence.
“Through high school, becoming the varsity captain my sophomore year, and onward, I think I learned how to be a strong leader,” Gizaw said. “Not only on the field but also off it, at school and during our everyday lives. I learned how to communicate and motivate my team and I hope that in college it will be no different.
Whether I am captain or not, I want to be able to set an example, be a solid support for my teammates, and show that we can have fun while also giving our all every game.”
Running out of superlatives for his soon to be former player, Melena has the utmost confidence that Gizaw will be a success at the next level and that she will gradually become a leader, with the armband or without. That’s just naturally the type of person and character she is.
“Yaya can read the room,” Melena said. “If the team is doing great, she addresses how they can keep it going. Otherwise, she will speak on what they can do to turn things around. But best of all, she is funny and she enjoys those moments with her team. She embraces the leadership role and often helps alleviate tension and stress without realizing it – by just being herself.”
